Long before the pumpkin spice craze began there was the pumpkin. Dense, round and orange, pumpkins were and remain a classic symbol of both Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Used as a source of food and for decorating, many want to know more about pumpkins including students in the Sedalia School District 200 who have spent time in recent weeks studying aspects of the fall classic.
Washington Elementary kindergarten teacher Randi Stewart’s students recently dissected a pumpkin for their science lesson.
Students worked through following a four-step direction using the terms first, next, then, last. They added their procedure to a writing lesson with invented spelling.
“We used sensory words to describe the inside and outside of the pumpkin,” Stewart said. “We then compared the size and weight of a large class pumpkin to the student’s individual mini pumpkins.”
The students had the opportunity to paint the pumpkins with cotton swabs to enhance their fine motor skills. They added dots for a math lesson on counting.
“We decided to add in a pumpkin unit because of the season and who doesn't love to eat pumpkin seeds,” Stewart explained. “When learning is made meaningful and fun, the students will be engaged and learn.
“Most students were in amazement with the ‘gooey, sticky, cold’ feeling of the inside of the pumpkin,” she continued. “Some were hesitant and in disgust,” she added with a laugh.
In the ninth year of using pumpkins in the classroom, Stewart commented she looks forward to the unit as much as her students do.
“I look forward to playing in the pumpkin and making ‘sweet and salty’ seeds for the students to try,” Stewart said. “The students were most excited to get to take home their personally decorated pumpkins to share with their family, as some were heard saying ‘Wow, I have never had my own pumpkin,’ and ‘Cool, I can finally have a pumpkin at my house.’"
While the opportunity to grow and harvest pumpkins is nearing the end for this season, pumpkins are a relatively easy crop to raise. All they require is space and patience.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, pumpkins require a long growing season. Typically, that is between 75 to 100 frost-free days.
“Wait until all danger of frost has passed and the soil is warmed, as the seedlings of this tender crop will be injured or rot,” the Almanac cautions. “That said, pumpkins are easy to maintain if you have the space.”
Tips from the Farmer’s Almanac for growing pumpkins:
• Pick a site with full sun (to light shade) and lots of space for sprawling vines.
• If garden space is limited, plant pumpkins at the edge of the garden and direct vine growth across the lawn or sidewalk. The vines will only be bothersome for a few weeks.
• Pumpkins can be grown in 5- to 10-gallon buckets. Miniature varieties are also options.
• Pumpkins prefer very rich soil that is well-drained and not too soggy.
• Use row covers to protect plants early in the season and to prevent insect problems. These should be removed before flowering to allow pollination by insects.
• Pumpkins need lots of water. Water one inch per week. Water deeply, especially during fruit set.
• When watering, try to keep foliage and fruit dry unless it’s a sunny day. Dampness will make rot and other diseases more likely.
• Pumpkin vines are very delicate. Take care not to damage vines, which reduces the quality of fruit.
• Fertilize on a regular basis. Use a high nitrogen formula in early plant growth.
• Pinch off the fuzzy ends of each vine after a few pumpkins have formed. This will stop vine growth so the plant’s energies are focused on the fruit.
Once pumpkins are harvested they can last a month or perhaps longer if they are stored or used in a dry location, according to Jonathan Rear of Moore’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop.
“As long as they aren’t blemished or damaged they can last typically about a month if they are inside or used outside on a covered porch,” Rear said. “Once they are blemished or cut they start to go rather quickly.”
The Farmer’s Almanac recommends leaving an inch or two of stem on pumpkins and winter squash to slow decay if possible when picking pumpkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.