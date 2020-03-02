The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees approved a rate increase for student housing during its meeting Thursday afternoon.
Student housing and dining services dominated much of the discussion at the work session and the meeting.
The board approved an agreement with RAC-JAC Properties of Sedalia to lease 16 three-bedroom units at a cost of $1,750 per unit per month. This agreement will provide housing for up to 96 students. It contains an increase of $116 per month from the current agreement.
Students will pay the following rates for room and board, according to information in the board packet:
• $3,168 per semester for a residence hall room and a 19-meal plan (112 days), which includes $1,450 for room, an increase of $98 per semester, and $1,718 for board, an increase of $100 per semester.
• $3,368 per semester for an apartment room and a 19-meal plan (112 days), which includes $1,650 for room, an increase of $298 per semester, and $1,718 for board, an increase of $100 per semester.
• $3,050 per semester for an apartment room and a 10-meal plan (112 days), which includes $1,650 for room, an increase of $298 per semester, and $1,400 for board, a decrease of $56 per semester.
The total lease agreement is for $280,000. It will run from Aug. 1 through May 30, 2021. Trustee Jim Page voted no, citing his belief the project should have gone out for bid.
During the work session, trustees were given an update on plans for expansion of the residence halls and dining services.
According to information provided by Facilities Director Justin O'Neal, the college has been looking at a feasibility study on the expansion of the dining facility and dorms for several months.
“We have two options we are considering, the first is for a ‘turn-key project’ and the second is for a ‘design-build bid structure which is the most traditional,” O’Neal explained. “We are looking at a 200- to 250-bed facility that will be located on college property.”
O’Neal explained the college is considering options for financing the proposed $10 to $11 million facility.
To accommodate the additional students living on campus, the college is considering a possible $200,000 to $800,000 expansion of the dining/kitchen facilities. The proposed location for the expansion would be into the existing campus bookstore. The bookstore would potentially be relocated to the library at a cost of between $200,000 to $560,000. Estimates to renovate the existing resident halls are $200,000 to $500,000.
Board President Randall Eaton said the college needs to “consider expanding space (at the campus) but we need to be realistic.”
SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson agreed and said administrators were considering options for financing the projects, noting there have been “conversations to sell revenue bonds.” Anderson added now is a good time to consider such an option.
Vice President of the Business Office Keith Acuff discussed a dining service agreement with Great Western Dining for the upcoming year. Trustees voted to approve the fifth year of a five-year agreement with Great Western as presented.
Prices are based on the total number of students who use the plan. A minimum of 120 students must be enrolled on the 19-meal plan for the agreed rates to go into effect. With between 190 to 199 students using the plan, a 19-meal daily rate of $13.45 would be charged. A 10-meal plan daily rate would be $12.23 per student. Cost for Upward Bound students increased $.15 per meal. There is no increase for casual meal rates.
Trustees also approved a new mission statement for the college. The new statement reads, “State Fair Community College provides relevant and responsive learning experiences that empower our students and communities to prosper.”
In support of the statement, the college listed six items SFCC will employ to achieve its goal. Listed first is SFCC will “prepare our students to accomplish their goals in college transfer, career development, skill attainment, or life-long learning through exemplary education and support services.” SFCC also released six strategic plan priorities in conjunction with the mission statement. They are to deliver exemplary teaching and learning; maximize enrollment and student persistence; enhance the student experience; connect students with career and transfer opportunities; optimize institutional health; nurture community relationships.
In other actions, trustees:
• Adopted a Consensual Physical Relationship Policy and Regulation 4842 as presented. These items have been reviewed and approved by the College Council and Executive Leadership Team.
• Accepted the sole source bid of $19,504.08 from Aidex Corporation of Rossville, Indiana, for a Skill Boss Smart Factory and Hand Tool Package for use by the Career and Technical Education Program. The funding source is the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education 50/50 Funds and the SFCC Operating Budget.
• Heard a report on a mission trip by SFCC Dental Hygiene students to Guatemala by Director of Dental Hygiene Dr. Andrea Ferguson. The Democrat will profile the trip in its Feb. 29 edition.
• Approve payment of bills in the amount of $3,200,170 for January as presented by Acuff.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 26 in the Hopkins Board Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.