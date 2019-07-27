Summer vacation doesn’t mean the end of educational opportunities. For one Smith-Cotton High School team, this weekend will once again give them the opportunity to compete and, if history holds true, capture first place.
Smith-Cotton's Envirothon team took first place at the state level and will now compete at the national contest in North Carolina July 28 to Aug. 3. Envirothon is a program that requires students to problem solve while completing hands-on activities in an outdoor setting.
“The Envirothon is a very challenging competition,” S-C Envirothon sponsor Mona McCormick said. “They complete tests in the areas of soil, forestry, aquatics, wildlife, and an annual current issue. They are also given a scenario-based problem that requires them to present their solution as a timed oral presentation.”
Freshmen through seniors can compete with a maximum of two teams per school or district. Each team is made up of five competing members and one alternate.
S-C students Katelynn Montgomery, Katelin Frame, Sarah Adams, Dylan Miller and Edward Toderescu-Stavila won the State Envirothon May 2 at Lincoln University Farms in Jefferson City. At the competition, the S-C Black Team took first place in two categories, forestry and oral presentation, as well as the state title.
“This was an upset at the state level because the top spot has historically gone to Pembroke Hill from the KC region,” McCormick noted. “They took second place this year.”
Toderescu-Stavila competed as a team member in prior years but due to a busy schedule, he chose to be an alternate this year. At the state competition, he replaced Mackenzie Brinesbeach. She competed at the regional level but was unable to attend the state competition due to a JROTC event.
For all on the team, an interest in science and the environment motivated them to become members.
Adams and Miller said their interest in science, a subject they feel they excel in, was the reason they joined the team. Montgomery said doing her part in learning about the environment added to her desire to join.
All agree that winning and “knowing we are playing a part in learning about our planet so we can build a better future” are among the most rewarding aspects of competitions.
There are seven regions in Missouri that correspond to the Department of Natural Resources Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The SWCD supports and operates the competition. Smith-Cotton competes in the Central Region made up of 17 counties. The top three scoring teams from each region advance to the state competition.
At the Central Region Envirothon on April 10 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City, both teams from Smith-Cotton placed in the top three and advanced to the state level. In the regional competition, S-C Black took first place in five of the six test areas and first overall. S-C Gold took third place overall.
McCormick described the S-C Gold finish as “a very impressive showing since this was the first time the members of that team had been in the competition.” The S-C Gold Team members are Hannah Coleman, Sophia Honn, Dylan Kresse, Madisyn Mabrey and Anna Slipych.
As the top team in Missouri, S-C Black is ready and eager to compete at the national level.
According to McCormick, last year’s list of teams at the national level consisted of the top teams from 43 states, five teams from Canada and two teams from China.
“We have a very good chance of doing well there because Pembroke Hill has placed in the top four at the NCF-Envirothon since 2012, winning first place two of those years,” McCormick said. “We just beat Pembroke Hill, making us the new team to beat from Missouri.
“The team owes its success to hard work and training both on their own and with help from experts in the test areas,” McCormick continued. “Over the years they have attended training by the Missouri Department of Conservation Forester Jacob Willard, and Sheila Staton-Clifton NRSC, soil. They have also received tips from Smith-Cotton speech teacher Robin Blackburn. Former science teacher Jennifer Woolery was a major part of Smith-Cotton’s Envirothon program from its beginnings in 2009 and also helped train this state champion team.”
The members said they feel confident they have overcome their nerves and are ready to compete. As they explained, “confidence comes with time and experience.” They added, “It’s a team effort so we build each other up and work together – this makes it less stressful.”
Each has plans to attend college majoring in a STEM-related field.
Montgomery will enter the University of Missouri-Columbia to study clinical lab science with an emphasis in pre-med. Toderescu-Stavila will attend Washington University in St. Louis to study biological anthropology on a pre-med track. Adams will study ecology, evolutionary and organismal biology at the University of Kansas. Frame plans to attend the University of Colorado to study environmental studies and pre-law. Miller will attend State Fair Community College; he is interested in a career in the math field.
“Having a team from Smith-Cotton compete at the NCF-Envirothon is an amazing achievement,” McCormack said. “It is estimated that over 500,000 students compete in the various levels of the Envirothon. Sedalia should be very proud of these five students who have worked hard to be the best.”
