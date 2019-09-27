Learning how to navigate social media is important for individuals of all ages, perhaps more so for teenagers who are increasingly using social media more frequently than ever. Recently, Sedalia School District 200 Communications Director Bob Satnan spoke to freshmen students at Smith-Cotton on the use of social media.
Satnan, a former editor at the Democrat, explained he began to look at social media profiles when considering applicants to hire at the Democrat.
“As a hiring manager, references only mean so much; job candidates are only going to provide contacts for people who will speak glowingly about them,” he said.
“But what people post on social media is the face that they show to the public, and you have to decide if you want that profile representing your company,” he continued. “This goes for students, too. College recruiters make those same kinds of decisions so students need to give themselves their best opportunities for success.”
As Satnan pointed out during his presentation, social media is much more than a way for people to communicate quickly and broadly. It has changed how we live, interact with one another and work, becoming either an enhancement or a distraction in one’s life.
“Students typically are surprised by the survey results and data about how social media use can create an unquenchable pursuit of likes and shares,” Satnan told the Democrat. “If they become more aware of when they are posting simply for reactions, they can break free from that practice.”
According to Satnan, young adults tend to react rather than reflect.
“They will see something online and post out a response without thinking about how others will take those comments,” Satnan remarked. “One of my key points is that nowhere is it written that you have to respond to anything posted online.
“The best course often is to remain silent and move on with your life,” he continued. “This is especially true with people you don't know; if they are not part of your everyday life, if they are not someone you know and trust, you really should consider how much time and energy you want to invest in trying to change their mind or prove them wrong, especially if they are just trolling.”
Satnan offered the following advice from the Iowa State University Student Activities Center during his presentation:
• Be selective. Instead of jumping into every social media platform that comes along, invest time and effort in those that most benefit your needs.
• Be authentic. Social media is all about people connecting with people.
• Be respectful. Respect for the dignity of others and for civil and thoughtful discussions of opposing ideas is critical. Feel free to respectfully disagree with a position but do not propagate online confrontation.
• Be transparent. Don’t pretend to be someone you’re not but prepare for criticism that may come with it.
Smith-Cotton High School Assistant Principal Joseph Doyle asked Satnan to speak to the freshmen class.
“Social media, like most things in life, can be used in a positive way, but also abused,” Doyle said. “Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. are great ways for kids to express themselves and stay connected to the world.
“However, when misused, create all sorts of problems,” he continued. “We want our students to understand the very real negative consequences that come with poor social media practice and stop and think before they post.”
Doyle explained he hopes students better understand their social media accounts are extensions of themselves adding, “Their posts should be something they can look back at as adults and be proud of.”
Satnan concluded his remarks by reminding students that individuals can see who they like and what they repost. He cautioned them to make sure their shares align with how they desire to be seen.
“My hope in providing this presentation is that students will at least pause and think about what they are posting, who they are following and how they are presenting themselves,” Satnan said. “In one of the videos I use, entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk reminds viewers to ‘build the foundations of being a good human being’ online. That is my goal, to help students become solid citizens online and that, in turn, might help the Internet become a less hostile space. Change is made in increments.”
