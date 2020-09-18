An old adage says, “if you give a man a fish, he can eat for a day. If you teach a man to fish, he can eat for a lifetime.” The saying is one Smith-Cotton High School instructor Kathy O’Dell is taking to heart as her students learn how to make face masks.
O’Dell decided on the project during the summer. She explained she wanted the students in apparels, fashion, and textiles courses to experience sewing machines and learn the techniques to make masks. O’Dell scheduled the project early in the semester in case the district is forced to go to virtual learning because of an outbreak of COVID-19.
“I felt that this project would be very timely, as students have to wear masks at school,” O’Dell said via email. “it may be something they could do again at home and then sell to make some money, and it would be a relatively easy project to start the course.”
According to O’Dell, the masks are relatively simple to construct. The masks consist of two layers; the outside is a cotton blend fabric and the layer that goes against the face is a soft flannel fabric. The masks have loops with a button that slides on to help adjust the mask to the wearer's face for better comfort and fit.
O’Dell has 38 students in the two apparels classes she teaches this semester. Each student will make one mask.
She noted she can cut the fabric, assemble other supplies, and have a mask constructed in less than an hour, so O’Dell explained the students should have theirs made in four to seven class periods depending on their attendance, sewing abilities, and ability to follow directions.
The students all are using the same pattern for their masks, but they were given the creative license to select the fabrics, ribbon, and buttons of their choice. Once the masks have been completed, the students will be able to take them and use them as they want.
Angelina Dimidenko, a student in the class, said she enjoyed the project.
“It’s been fun and I plan to make more,” Dimidenko said. “I really love sewing and am looking forward to making shirts and clothes.”
For O’Dell, the project goes back to life lessons.
“Some (of my students) have never used a machine, so my students are learning how to basic seams in fabric construction on a sewing machine,” O’Dell said. “They will learn how to measure fabric, cut fabric, follow written instructions that you would find in a pattern, how to operate a sewing machine, including threading it, how to select fabrics and accessories that coordinate, how to take a skill and use it to make extra spending monies.”
