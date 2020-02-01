As the nation and community prepare to observe Black History Month in February, many community leaders agree while progress has been made there is still much to be done.
During the Pettis County NAACP observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 13, many speakers, including Bishop Paul Jones of Burns Chapel Baptist Church, talked about the apathy in the African American community.
“So often we have the attitude of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,’” Jones said during his remarks. “Apathy needs to be broken so it can be fixed.
“We have a sense of complacency — we get so wrapped up in our own comfort zones that we develop a loss of interest,” he continued. “With apathy, there is no feeling. We have got to be concerned and interested.”
Jones stressed the mindset and attitude that “it has always been that way” needs to end for change to happen.
Two Smith-Cotton High School teachers, Kevin Thomas and Jeremiah Baruxen, have taken the initiative to help change the mindset of their students in an effort to help bring about change in Sedalia.
S-C student media reporter Natalie Alderman wrote in the Jan. 17 issue of Tiger Times about a new course taught by Thomas with the help of Baruxen that examines African American history. Alderman describes the class as “a place where students can learn more than just the basics in their typical history books.”
It is a course Thomas has considered since he was hired at Smith-Cotton.
“We (Thomas and Baruxen) would constantly chat about the lack of knowledge and the apathy of our student body to history in general,” Thomas said. “As I have gotten to develop relationships with students of all races I started to see a trend and a niche for an African American Studies course. My hope is that students will learn how African Americans have had a significant impact on this country and there is way more than just slavery.”
The course will cover topics of African American history, pre-slavery, revolts, slavery around the world, reconstruction, the Harlem Renaissance, Black Wall Street and others, according to the Tiger Times article.
Thomas is using those topics as a tie into the history of African Americans in Sedalia.
“We have discussed the topic of segregation even here in Sedalia,” Thomas said. “There is a reason why many African Americans live north of the tracks.
“Redlining was a real thing in many communities across our country and that was a thing here in Sedalia as well,” he continued. “Many of our kids think that segregation and redlining was a long time ago but in fact, many of their grandparents attended segregated schools.”
Thomas noted the effects of those injustices are passed from generation to generation.
“In order for our community to move forward we all have to have uncomfortable discussions about our past,” Thomas said. “Our past is definitely part of who we are as a community. We need more positive mentors reaching out to kids at the elementary level and showing them there is a big world outside of Sedalia where minorities can be professionals and can have academic success as well.”
Thomas explained there are opportunities for young African Americans in the area through grants and scholarships. The problem, according to Thomas, is many may not realize they exist. “You have to know where to look to find them and you also have to prepare yourself and build habits before you graduate so you are prepared for postsecondary school,” he said.
Helping make students aware of opportunities available to them along with the history of the African American culture led Thomas to approach the Smith-Cotton administration with his course proposal.
“We were excited when Mr. Thomas came to us with the idea for an exploratory course on African American history,” Principal Wade Norton said. “If a teacher has a passion for their subject matter the students will see it and get so much more out of the course.
“This exploratory course allows Mr. Thomas to delve deeper into centuries of African American history,” he continued. “We hope to offer this course each semester during ROAR and we hope interest is there to continue it each year.”
This semester the course is considered a seminar where students come in on Thursdays during ROAR for the presentations.
“There are some struggles in our community due to the perception of lack of opportunity,” Thomas explained. “In this day and age opportunities exist but there are many who don't know what it takes to reach them. The value of education, work ethic, and drive is something that is missing in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.