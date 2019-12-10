Like many children, Benton Arias is hoping for a dog for Christmas.
Unlike many of those children though, the dog Arias is hoping to receive has the potential to help save his life.
When Arias was nine-months-old his parents, Whitney Hurt and Raymon Arias, saw their son suffer through the first seizure of his young life while he was in his bed. During the next three months, Arias would experience a total of six more seizures.
Now 3-years-old, Arias has been diagnosed with Complex Partial Epilepsy with developmental delays making the need for a service alert dog necessary.
His seizures are either focal or absence or they can be tonic-clonic, which were once referred to as grand mal seizures. Since July, Arias has undergone numerous absence seizures and two tonic-clonic seizures that have both happened in the middle of the night, according to a Facebook post from his mother.
“Benton’s seizures are mostly controlled but he still has Breakthrough seizures, the last being Nov. 26 in his sleep,” Hurt told the Democrat. “We see his neurologist next month to start new medicine. Benton’s medicine causes irritability and weakness in his immune system so every time we increase it he gets sick and has a hard time adjusting.”
4Paws For Ability is an organization that provides specially trained service dogs to patients like Arias. The dog would be able to alert him when Arias is having a seizure and will help comfort him after a seizure, disrupt behaviors, and help balance him when he has balance issues after seizures, Hurt noted.
As soon as students in the Smith-Cotton High School DECA Chapter heard Arias’ story, the decision to help him receive a dog was immediate.
“I have actually known Whitney for a few years and Raymon was a student of mine years ago,” DECA Advisor Angie Howard said. “I saw she posted info on Facebook ...I asked them to come in and share with the class and Lauryn (Caldwell) and Karlie (Franklin) jumped on it,”
The girls will be competing with a research project over 4Paws For Ability this spring. To help the family, Caldwell and Franklin decided to add a fundraising element to their project.
Service dogs such as the one needed by Arias can cost as much as $40,000 to $60,000. 4Paws For Ability helps eliminate some of the cost. According to the organization, the cost of a dog for Arias will be in the $20,000 range. That amount will cover the cost of the dog, its training and the family’s travel and lodging expenses and education. In total, the entire process can take up to four years to complete.
“We found out about Benton from Mrs. Howard,” Caldwell explained. “We were in class throwing around ideas about potential DECA projects and 4Paws 4Benton was brought up and instantly Karlie and myself were determined to help him.
“It involves placing ‘Purple Packs’ in people’s yards, which include a number of dogs and a number of purple flags depending on which package the person decides to buy.”
The idea is similar to “Flamingo Flocking” where pink lawn flamingos fill a yard. From now until Dec. 17, DECA students are selling three different “Purple Packs” that will be placed in a recipient’s yard. The small pack, consisting of 25 purple flags and a dog cutout, requires a $15 donation. The medium pack of 50 flags and two dogs is $25 and the large pack containing 75 flags and three dogs is $40. The “Purple Pack” can be an anonymous gift if the donor chooses to surprise the recipient.
DECA is hoping to help the family raise the $5,000 they still need for a service dog. As of Monday afternoon, Franklin said they’ve raised about $350 of their $1,000 goal. Other opportunities to donate are on the 4Paws 4Benton and Smith-Cotton DECA Facebook pages. DECA students will also raise money during a Co-op art auction Dec. 17.
The family is grateful to the students for their support.
“The DECA class jumping in and helping Benton reach his goal has brought attention to the fundraiser to more individuals than our family has access to,” Hurt said. “Their involvement also is bringing awareness about epilepsy and service dogs to our community.”
To purchase a “Purple Pack” contact any S-C DECA member or visit the Smith-Cotton DECA Facebook Page.
