Smith-Cotton High School will recognize members of the Class of 2020 in a special virtual awards presentation Wednesday evening. Although the seniors were unable to physically shake the hands of the donors, they did express their gratitude in a most befitting manner.
Smith-Cotton High School Principal Wade Norton said the district has been working on the ceremony for the last six weeks.
“We wanted to ensure our seniors have the same events as the alum before them,” Norton said via email. “We knew we couldn't have a live ceremony and keep everyone safe and meet all the guidelines that have been put in place.
“It is important for our current seniors, future graduates, and alum to see that traditions live through tough times,” Norton continued. “You just have to step back and rearrange what we thought was going to happen and make a new reality. Recognition is important for the students, their families, and our community to see and feel.”
Norton noted approximately 70 seniors will be recognized during the video presentation.
According to Sedalia School District 200 Foundation President Deidre Esquivel, recipients of foundation scholarships were individually notified of their awards. The students were then asked to create a short video in which they thanked their donor. Esquivel said the donors were also asked to submit a video if they wished. The foundation board submitted a video as part of the program as well.
“We (the foundation) are giving away a minimum of $58,250 this year,” Esquivel said via email. “That’s up about $4,000 from last year – and it could be $5,000 more than that as we are waiting for one selection process.”
Esquivel added, “It is not the year we all planned for – but it will definitely be memorable for our seniors.”
As the Sedalia School District 200 continues to make plans for the graduates, Superintendent Steve Triplett continues to praise the efforts of the administrators and staff for going above and beyond to ensure the students are not forgotten in this unprecedented time.
"Mr. Norton deserves praise for all he did to ensure our senior scholarship recipients are recognized for their achievements. Senior Awards Night is one of our 'rite of passage' events for graduating students, and Mr. Norton has gone above and beyond to try to keep those milestones in place for the Class of 2020,” Triplett said via email.
A total dollar amount has not been finalized for the Smith-Cotton High School class of 2020 as some scholarships are still pending.
The SCHS Senior Awards night video presentation will be hosted at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Sedalia 200 Facebook page.
