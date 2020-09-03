As students, teachers and administrators know by now, plans change. It was true before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will quite possibly forever be true in education.
The students and staff at St. Paul’s Lutheran School know this very well. Principal Mary Walters, who is in her first year at the school, said in a typical year, the return to school would be Plan A with everyone “back to school as normal,” but that is not the case.
“I would call our plan a A- to B+ plan,” Walters explained via email. “We are operating as normal as we can.”
Having completed the first week of classes for the new year Wednesday, Walters said things are going well. The teachers and students have adapted to wearing masks, the classroom barriers, eating in the classroom, and to the procedures of keeping things wiped down or sprayed.
“Some other changes we have incorporated and have found beneficial are class sizes, limiting the visitors in the building, and with the CARES fund, being able to purchase some items normally not needed,” Walters said. “Being upfront with parents and students about expectations and protocol has helped too.”
Walters returned to education following a 25-year career as a classroom teacher. She said as a private school, St. Paul’s is fortunate to have small class sizes.
“Because of that, we are able to space students out, but just as an extra precaution we have built dividers to go between students as well,” Walters said. “Our PTL and church have provided bottle refill stations, hand sanitizer from Stanley Black and Decker, and masks donated to our school by Katy Trail (Community Health), Bothwell Regional Health Center, and United Way of Pettis County are some other ways we are being proactive. We are very thankful for those donations.”
As with many other schools, if students are not in their seats or able to social distance, the masks will be required. The staff have discussed issues such as lessons on how to wash hands, when to use hand sanitizer, and using manners when coughing/sneezing.
Walters added St. Paul’s is starting a system of keeping classes separate, narrowing which bathrooms will be used by which classes, eating in classrooms, separate recess equipment, and limiting visitors inside the building.
“We are still accepting students, but two of our grade levels are maxed out as we asked the board to lower the limit to again be proactive,” Walters said. “We do have some virtual plans in mind, but hopefully won't need to go there.”
Prior to joining St. Paul’s, Walter's teaching assignments included summer school kindergarten to sixth grade science in two rural schools and one rural/military base school. Within the first two years of teaching, she acquired her masters in reading, including reading recovery training. She then began her specialist in administration degree. Throughout the last three years, she has worked as a substitute.
“I have struggled with not having my own classroom as I still have an abundance of personal classroom materials, even after giving a lot away, thinking ‘someday’ maybe I'll open up a preschool with my oldest daughter,” Walters noted. “As I have a senior in high school and anticipating expenses this year, I started looking for a part-time job, but nothing suited my needs.
“My son just joined Our Savior Lutheran and his friends started telling me to apply,” she continued. “I did, and it was, as I say, ‘a God thing!’ God had this in mind for me.”
Walters added among her goals are for the students and staff at St. Paul's to grow closer to Christ, to grow academically, and continue to serve others as only they can.
“Of course, we would all rather go back to no masks, eating as a group, and mostly not having to worry about whether this is enough social distancing or not,” Walters said. “This has been an adjustment for all of us, parents included.”
