The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees met Thursday afternoon for a teleconference work session and meeting. The college’s budget dominated the work session discussion as trustees discussed a number of scenarios and options for the upcoming budget.
Facing a possible state withholding of $1.2 million or 20% and a $2.5 million projected drop in funds from enrollment (a 15% decline), SFCC administrators are planning for a $3.7 million total loss of revenue over the next year.
“Like everything else, higher education is feeling the fiscal effects of a two-month lockdown stemming from COVID-19,” Vice President of the Business Office Keith Acuff told the Democrat prior to the meeting via email. “The cuts at the federal and state levels will have a ripple effect that extends into all sectors including higher education.”
Acuff discussed a number of steps the college is taking including reducing discretionary spending, reviewing contractual services and expenditures where applicable, cutting travel-related costs, and placing a hold on some current new hires.
“Prior to the national emergency declaration, SFCC was preparing to finalize a 2021 budget that netted a $500,000 contribution to the general fund,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson commented.
Anderson explained that budget included step increases, educational advancements and/or a 1.5% cost of living increase. The proposed budget would have also included enhancements to programs and leadership was preparing to seek revenue bond funding for the construction of a new residence hall.
Those plans are now on hold as the college seeks ways to “prepare to meet the new reality of significantly reduced state funding and a double-digit percentage drop in enrollment,” Anderson said.
Acuff provided the following strategic recommendations to the democrat as potential cost savings for the college.
Strategic recommendation 1: Aggressively reduce all discretionary spending. This includes all travel-related costs not necessary to retain accreditation or to transport athletic teams. Also included is reducing campus store non-course related merchandise, college consumables and furniture, fixtures and equipment not essential to academic instruction. Outsource contracts are also being eliminated or renegotiated where possible. FY2021 savings of $1.3 million.
Strategic recommendation 2: Utilize coronavirus relief bill funds as permitted and other available in-bank grant funds. Additional FY2021 funds are $370,000.
Strategic recommendation 3: Eliminate selective ancillary compensation such as cellphone stipends and online and summer differential pay additions. FY2021 savings of $330,000.
Strategic recommendation 4: Payroll reductions through position vacancies (five positions), voluntary retirement (estimated eight positions) and reduction in force (seven positions). FY2021 savings of $900,000.
There will be some savings on not filling current vacancies, according to Acuff and Anderson. Those positions include one in the business office, the director of admissions which will be filled on an interim basis, one math instructor, one welding instructor and one of two vacancies in the Multipurpose Center.
Anderson discussed with the board a one-time voluntary incentive retirement program the administration is considering. Under the proposal, a total of $200,000 will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis for 26 employees who would qualify for a portion of the funding if they chose to seek early retirement. The proposal is under review from the college's legal counsel and will have to meet all requirements from the Public School Retirement System before it can be presented to employees.
“We are not proposing any program eliminations or reductions,” Anderson said. “We are looking to find ways for the least impact for our employees while still meeting the needs of our students.”
One area the college is hoping to see an increase in is enrollment. Enrollment, tuition and fees make up 60% of the college's budget. Both summer and fall enrollment are projecting low compared to last year, according to Acuff.
“This is pretty consistent with other community colleges in Missouri,” Acuff said. “We remain optimistic that we can increase fall enrollment, as enrollment is a part of our budget that we can work to increase.”
Following the work session, trustees entered into an open session. There was not a quorum present during the beginning of the session as Trustee Nick La Strada was not present for either the work or open session. Trustee Jerry Greer was not present during the first minutes of the open session as he experienced technical difficulties. If a trustee is not visibly present, their vote is not recorded. Trustee Jim Page questioned since there was no quorum could the agenda be approved. He also questioned why the meeting was conducted in person if social distancing guidelines were followed. On the advice of legal counsel, a motion was made and seconded to accept the agenda as presented. The vote passed 3 to 1 with Page voting no.
Trustees approved the Department of Defense ICP 2020 Self-assessment recommended policy changes as presented. These changes will bring the college in compliance with updated Department of Defense regulations.
The board heard a report from Dean of Allied Health Sciences Dr. Rhonda Hutton-Gann regarding recent successes by the department and its students.
During the board discussion, Page asked the status of funding and progress on the planned Olen Howard Workforce Development Center, suggesting perhaps now is not the time to seek donations for the project with the economic uncertainties. Anderson explained the $500,000 in Community Development Block Grants were secure following a discussion with Missouri Economic Development Director Rob Dixon. Anderson also commented that the college along with the SFCC Foundation were still moving forward with a capital campaign to raise funds for the facility. A tentative groundbreaking has been set for July.
Trustees approved the payment of bills in the amount of $3,067,763 for the month of April as present by Acuff.
The trustees will host a special meeting to certify the June 2 municipal election results and swear in two new trustees at 4 p.m. June 11. The terms of Ron Wineinger and Jerry Greer will expire. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 25.
