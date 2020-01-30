Area high school students enrolled in State Fair Career and Technical Center (SFCTC) welding programs recently completed a project benefiting visitors to downtown Sedalia.
Students from both the CTC and a small number of State Fair Community College students enrolled in the fabrication class worked on the project, building four benches to be placed in the downtown area.
Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. Administrator Meg Liston contacted SFCC Vice President for Educational and Student Support Services Dr. Brent Bates for help on the project.
“She (Liston) was wondering if our welding program would be interested in building the Streetscape benches they have throughout downtown Sedalia and other areas across town,” SFCTC Executive Director Eric Rehmer explained. “I spoke with (SFCTC welding instructor) Mr. (Paul) Hooper and he felt our students would benefit from this project. Details were worked out and student work began in the fall.”
ProEnergy employees built the benches for the first phase of the improvement project, according to a SFCC news release. Funds from the Sedalia Central Business and Cultural District and sponsorships from individuals and businesses were used to pay for the materials for the four benches.
“The SDDI board though it would be a good opportunity for CTC students in the welding program to use their classroom skills to build the benches we needed for our Streetscape improvements,” Liston said in the release. “We were happy when the school accepted the challenge, and we are pleased with the results.”
Both Rehmer and Hopper were grateful for the opportunity to help. They were also pleased with the results.
“Projects like these provide excellent real-world experiences for our students, from customer interaction and needs to design, fabrication and completion of a project by a determined due date,” Rehmer commented. “It also helps our students realize the importance of detail while using the skills they have learned in the welding program.”
CTC student Chase Smith, a senior at Smith-Cotton High School, agreed and said he learned more about the process of welding, fabrication, reading blueprints and the application of those skills. Just as important, Smith said, “It taught me to be a better teammate.”
The experience was a beneficial one, according to Hooper.
“With a little help from students in one of the college classes, they (CTC students) used print reading skills and learned valuable lessons about fabricating, attention to small details, teamwork, and the importance of precise measurement,” Hooper noted in the release. “There were a few bumps along the way, however, those types of things cause students to learn and retain things they normally would not experience in a controlled learning environment.”
Rehmer added additional benches may be built in the future. That is dependent on available time and resources.
“We are always evaluating opportunities to fulfill community needs,” Rehmer said. “This is a great partnership that we want to grow.”
For more information about the programs offered by SFCTC, visit www.sfccmo.edu/ctc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.