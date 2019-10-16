The University of Central Missouri’s School of Aviation is inviting alumni and friends of the university to join faculty, staff and students in celebrating its 50th anniversary next week.
“It’s one of those things, this program had been in existence since 1969,” said Associate Professor of Aviation and School of Aviation chair Dr. Terry Hunt. “Since that period of time it has graduated thousands of alum and they have been successful in about every facet of aviation whether its military flying operations airline, air taxi, business aviation, collegiate aviation education, working for government, FAA, places like that which are accident investigation teams with manufacturers...It will be a celebration, it’s going to be fun.”
The festivities will begin with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Gaines Technology Building on UCM’s campus. Participants will be able to walk through classrooms and meet with instructors. A social for alumni will follow at Fitters, 131 W. Pine St. in Warrensburg. A salad and buffet are included with registration and attendees will receive an Aviation Celebration Coin.
Saturday’s activities will begin with a pancake breakfast at Hangar 3 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. There will then be a Skyhaven Fly-In Drive-In at the Skyhaven Airport, 160 NW 251st Road in Warrensburg.
“We’ll have people flying in with their own aircraft. There will be some older cars there,” said Graduate Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor Dr. Matthew Furedy. “I think there’s a bounce house. There’s a competition for alumni, a flight competition. That will include a landing competition, there will be a message drop. Hopefully the weather is nice so we can do that.”
Afterward, participants are encouraged to go to the Mules football game at 1 p.m. on campus. Later will be the Aviation Fundraising Banquet at 5 p.m. with a silent auction and flight demos in the maintenance hangar at Skyhaven. There will be a banquet dinner, balloon glow, “History of UCM Aviation” program, and guest speaker.
“There will be a little bit of time where we will honor Dr. John Horine,” Hunt said. “He was instrumental in the development of the program. I think he was hired here in 1961...He was the graduate coordinator and literally several weeks before he passed he was standing in that door (of the school) and we were talking about graduate school things.”
Hunt said most of the activities are geared toward alumni except for the Fly-In Drive-In. The other events require registration on the UCM Alumni page or by phone.
Hunt said the aviation program began as a grass runway on a farm and eventually became a municipal airport, which was privately owned. It was donated to the university in the ‘60s and the program began in 1969.
“By the mid-1970s they had developed a masters of science degree in aviation safety, which in that period in time as I understand was the first one,” Hunt said. “Now there are many across the nation and across the world but as I understand it at that time, that was the only advanced degree in aviation that was available. It was cutting edge at the time and still is.”
While there are many aviation programs across the country, Hunt and Furedy said they believe UCM’s stands out. Furedy mentioned the school’s student to teacher ratio, saying the largest classes are 20 to 30 students. Hunt added that the school has the capabilities and opportunities of a big school but with a “small community feel.” They said the main thing that sets the program apart is the school owning and operating its own airport.
“We’re not a tenant at someone else's airport,” Hunt said. “They see the nuts and bolts, day to day operation of an active aviation infrastructure in that respect. Just watching that construction project we have going on out there is a learning experience…We have a fully engaged faculty with great credentials great experience and great academic credentials.”
Both Hunt and Furedy are graduates of UCM and while they each left for a while they eventually returned to the program.
“I think my professional trajectory has continued to bring me here for two reasons,” Hunt explained. “For one, it’s a fantastic program, and we have fantastic people who work with us. It’s just a great place to be, a student experience. It has a 50-year history truly of aviation excellence, it’s a great program.”
Hunt said the field of aviation is experiencing a “global shortage of aviation professionals.” He said prospective students should have a passion for aviation, no matter what part. Furedy’s advice was to just “go fly first, see if you actually like it.”
The UCM School of Aviation can be reached at 660-543-4969.
