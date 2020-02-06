The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, encourages Missourians to wear red this Friday to raise awareness of heart disease in women on National Wear Red Day.
Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Heart disease and stroke also impact the lives of one in three women and cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s. The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, encourage individuals to show support by wearing red and giving through the month of February to help save lives of women around the world.
