With a snowstorm on its way to Pettis County, area schools and organizations are announcing cancelations. To have your information included on this list, email ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com.
Sedalia 200
All athletic and activity events (games, practices, etc.) have been canceled for Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11.
Smithton School District
Smithton boys and girls basketball games at La Monte have been moved up in an effort to avoid bad weather Friday night. Girls will play at 5 p.m. Friday followed by the boys game.
