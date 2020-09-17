Here is a preview for area high school football games in Week 4.
Smith-Cotton at Jefferson City
Smith-Cotton stays on the road Friday, challenging Jefferson City in its second Central Missouri Activities Conference showdown of the season.
Both teams are searching for their first win of the year.
The Jays (0-3, 0-1 CMAC) came up two points short last week at Rock Bridge. Devin White, senior, recorded rushing scores of 45 and 71 yards, but four Jays turnovers proved costly in Columbia.
The Tigers (0-3, 0-1 CMAC) are seeking its first road win since a 47-7 blowout Oct. 12, 2018, at Clinton. S-C sophomore Lane Simmons threw for a season-high 149 yards, including the offense’s first passing TD of the season, while sophomore Josiah Oliver came down with the defense’s first interception during a 35-16 loss at Warrensburg.
After the cancellation of Hickman-Battle due to a positive COVID-19 test on the Spartans, Capital City at Rock Bridge represents the one other CMAC matchup of the week. Helias, undefeated, hosts St. Francis Borgia.
Cabool at Windsor
After Midway canceled multiple games due to COVID-19 exposure, Windsor penciled in another undefeated opponent in Cabool.
The Bulldogs were in need of an opponent when Houston postponed its homecoming due to a rise in positive cases in Texas County. They contacted Windsor on Tuesday.
“We had reached out to schools all around the state,” said Windsor head coach Jake Vencill. ”We contacted some larger schools in hopes of playing their JV. … Whenever we got that phone call from Cabool and they said they would come to our place, I was all over that.”
Cabool (3-0) scored 60 points in blowout wins over Miller and Greenfield and won a third home game, 19-14, over Willow Springs.
The Greyhounds (3-0) rushed for four touchdowns and recorded their second straight shutout last week in a 42-0 home win over University Academy Charter. Windsor junior Dalton Witherspoon ran for a team-high 158 yards.
Vencill said he was pleased to find what projects to be a competitive matchup on short notice. Considering the circumstances, he added the team is thankful to be competing at all.
“I tell our guys every single week that it's a blessing,” Vencill said. “We need to do everything in our control to keep playing football. We want this season to go as long as possible.”
Cole Camp at Butler
The Bluebirds look to even their record Friday against unbeaten Butler.
The Bears (3-0) took down Adrian in Week 1 and scored 61 and 49 points in road wins against Sherwood and Stockton, respectively.
Cole Camp (1-2) scored 20 unanswered points in the second half of a 34-27 loss at Crest Ridge. Trailing 34-7 at halftime, the Bluebirds scored on three of their next four drives and recorded two interceptions to pull within a touchdown of the Cougars.
Bluebirds senior Garrett Strathman rushed for 81 yards and two scores, and logged a 14-yard TD reception. Ethan Shearer, sophomore, passed for 121 yards and gained another 110 yards and a score on the ground.
Last season, Cole Camp snapped a three-game skid against Butler, winning 35-22 at home.
St. Michael the Archangel at Tipton
After a triumphant 43-15 win over the Lincoln Cardinals, Tipton has a chance to keep rolling at home against St. Michael the Archangel.
It is the first meeting between Tipton and the Guardians, who were Class 3 last season. St. Michael the Archangel (0-3) lost last week at St. Mary's Colgan in Pittsburg, Kansas, after Pembroke Hill canceled multiple games.
Tipton (2-1) snapped a six-game winless streak against Lincoln, last winning Oct. 24, 2014, in the first round of the district tournament. It was Tipton’s first road win at Lincoln since 2011.
Lincoln at Lockwood with Golden City
Dealing with their first losing streak since 2014, the Lincoln Cardinals aim to break the habit on the road at Lockwood with Golden City.
Teams last met in 2017, when the Tigers ended Lincoln’s undefeated run in the Class 1 state quarterfinals.
Missing key starters on both sides of the ball, the Cardinals (0-3) have surrendered at least 40 points in their last two games after beating Midway 18-6 in their season opener.
