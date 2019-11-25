Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com.
Friday, Nov. 22
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Leeton 70, Sacred Heart 57
Sacred Heart junior Coen Brown scored 27 points during a 70-57 loss Friday at Leeton.
Gremlins senior Zaine Dover finished with 14 points.
Leeton’s Reed Manley led the team with 19 points and Clarence Buntin added 15.
Sacred Heart (1-0) travels to Concordia 7 p.m. Monday to play St. Paul Lutheran.
Crest Ridge 72, Green Ridge 34
Green Ridge lost Friday in Centerview 72-34 to start the 2019-20 campaign.
The Tigers (0-1) opens at home Monday against Kingsville.
Concordia 70, Smithton 64
Smithton fell short in its season-opening contest 70-64 Friday hosting Concordia.
The Tigers (0-1) stay home Tuesday to play Pilot Grove.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Leeton 57, Sacred Heart 26
The Lady Gremlins dropped its season-opener 57-26 Friday at Leeton.
Sacred Heart (0-1) faces St. Paul Lutheran 5 p.m. Friday in Concordia.
Crest Ridge 53, Green Ridge 34
The Lady Tigers lost its season-opening contest 53-34 Friday at Crest Ridge.
Green Ridge (0-1) hosts Kingsville on Monday.
Concordia 73, Smithton 43
Smithton suffered a season-opening loss Friday to Concordia, 73-43.
The Lady Tigers (0-1) continue its homestand Tuesday against Pilot Grove.
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
Moberly Area Community College 85, State Fair Community College 48
Saturday, Nov. 23
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
State Fair Community College 85, Bryant & Stratton College 84 (F/2OT)
Roadrunners sophomore Malcolm Townsel led the team with 20 points and redshirt freshman Sarion McGee recorded a double-double of 19 points and rebounds each Saturday to help State Fair outlast Bryant & Stratton College 85-84 in two overtimes.
SFCC sophomore Damaria Franklin finished with 17 points and freshman Kailleb Walton-Blanden added 11.
The Roadrunners (7-3) return home Tuesday 7:30 p.m. against St. Louis Community College.
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
Jefferson College 81, State Fair Community College 78
Lady Roadrunners sophomore Nadia Thorman-Key and freshman Darlisha Reed each recorded double-doubles in an 81-78 loss Saturday hosting Jefferson College.
Thorman-McKey led the team with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Reed posted 17 points with 13 boards. SFCC sophomore Connor Watkins added 14 points and freshman Ryann Haynes scored 12.
The Lady Roadrunners (2-8) continue its homestand 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with St. Louis Community College.
—
Monday, Nov. 25
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Marshall
Sacred Heart at St. Paul Lutheran
Warsaw at Cole Camp
Kingsville at Green Ridge
Otterville at Sweet Springs
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Paul Lutheran
Kingsville at Green Ridge
Otterville at Sweet Springs
Tuesday, Nov. 26
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wheatland
Osage at Cole Camp
Hermitage at Green Ridge
Pilot Grove at Smithton
La Monte at Santa Fe
Stover at Crocker
Northwest at Chilhowee
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Jefferson City
Hermitage at Green Ridge
Pilot Grove at Smithton
La Monte at Santa Fe
Stover at Crocker
Northwest at Chilhowee
Archie at Windsor
Warsaw at Stockton
Warrensburg at Holden
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
St. Louis Community College at State Fair Community College
William Jewell at Central Missouri
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
St. Louis Community College at State Fair Community College
Midwestern State (Tex.) at Central Missouri
Friday, Nov. 29
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
State Fair Community College at Highland Community College (Ill.) (at Moberly Classic)
5:30 p.m.
Central Missouri at Drury (at Thanksgiving Classic in Springfield)
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
State Fair Community College at Indian Hills Community College (at Moberly Classic)
Saturday, Nov. 30
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
Marceline at Lincoln (in Class 1 Semifinal at Lincoln)
COLLEGE WOMENS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
State Fair Community College at Kennedy-King College (at Moberly Classic)
7:45 p.m.
Central Missouri at Truman State (at Thanksgiving Classic in Springfield)
COLLEGE MENS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
Central Christian College of the Bible at Central Missouri
3 p.m.
State Fair Community College at at Highland Community College (Ill.) (at Moberly Classic)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.