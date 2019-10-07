DSC_6214.JPG

Monday, Oct. 7

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

Santa Fe at Smith-Cotton

Lincoln at Bunceton

Sweet Springs at Otterville

Russellville at Tipton

Warsaw at Stover

Summit Christian Academy at Windsor

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

5 p.m.

Stover at Sacred Heart (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)

7 p.m.

La Monte at Smithton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m.

Smith-Cotton at District Tournament (at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin)

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Hickman (at District Tournament at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Jefferson City

Tuesday, Oct. 8

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Warsaw

Sacred Heart at Cole Camp

Green Ridge at Otterville

Stover at Tipton

Windsor at Smithton

La Monte at Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Clinton

La Monte at Cole Camp (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)

7 p.m.

Stover at Green Ridge (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIM AND DIVE

4 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South

Wednesday, Oct. 9

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

5 p.m.

Cole Camp at Smithton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)

7 p.m.

Green Ridge at Sacred Heart (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge

Thursday, Oct. 10

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South

5:30 p.m.

Smithton at Sacred Heart (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

Green Ridge at Tipton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

Lincoln at Cole Camp (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

6:30 p.m.

Stover at Smithton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

Northwest at La Monte (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

Otterville at Windsor (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

7:30 p.m.

Stover at Sacred Heart (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

Northwest at Tipton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

Cole Camp at Otterville (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

8:30 p.m.

La Monte at Green Ridge (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

Lincoln at Windsor (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

5 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel at Smith-Cotton

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

Warsaw at Smith-Cotton

Friday, Oct. 11

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge

Santa Fe at Lincoln

Cole Camp at Tipton

Windsor at Adrian

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

7 p.m.

Newman at Central Missouri

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

Newman at Central Missouri

Saturday, Oct. 12

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

La Monte at Tipton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

Otterville at Lincoln (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

10 a.m.

Green Ridge at Northwest (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

Cole Camp at Windsor (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m.

Smith-Cotton, Smithton, Tipton, Stover, Otterville at Russellville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

Central Oklahoma at Central Missouri

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

Central Oklahoma at Central Missouri

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

2 p.m.

State Fair Community College at St. Louis Community College

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

State Fair Community College at St. Louis Community College

