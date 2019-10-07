Here are weekly schedules and results for area high school and college programs. To submit results, please email sports@sedaliademocrat.com
This post was last updated Monday, Oct. 7.
Monday, Oct. 7
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
Santa Fe at Smith-Cotton
Lincoln at Bunceton
Sweet Springs at Otterville
Russellville at Tipton
Warsaw at Stover
Summit Christian Academy at Windsor
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
5 p.m.
Stover at Sacred Heart (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)
7 p.m.
La Monte at Smithton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Smith-Cotton at District Tournament (at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin)
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Hickman (at District Tournament at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Jefferson City
Tuesday, Oct. 8
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Warsaw
Sacred Heart at Cole Camp
Green Ridge at Otterville
Stover at Tipton
Windsor at Smithton
La Monte at Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Clinton
La Monte at Cole Camp (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)
7 p.m.
Stover at Green Ridge (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIM AND DIVE
4 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South
Wednesday, Oct. 9
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
5 p.m.
Cole Camp at Smithton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)
7 p.m.
Green Ridge at Sacred Heart (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Stover)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge
Thursday, Oct. 10
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South
5:30 p.m.
Smithton at Sacred Heart (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
Green Ridge at Tipton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
Lincoln at Cole Camp (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
6:30 p.m.
Stover at Smithton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
Northwest at La Monte (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
Otterville at Windsor (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
7:30 p.m.
Stover at Sacred Heart (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
Northwest at Tipton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
Cole Camp at Otterville (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
8:30 p.m.
La Monte at Green Ridge (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
Lincoln at Windsor (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
5 p.m.
St. Michael the Archangel at Smith-Cotton
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
Warsaw at Smith-Cotton
Friday, Oct. 11
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge
Santa Fe at Lincoln
Cole Camp at Tipton
Windsor at Adrian
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
7 p.m.
Newman at Central Missouri
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
Newman at Central Missouri
Saturday, Oct. 12
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.
La Monte at Tipton (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
Otterville at Lincoln (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
10 a.m.
Green Ridge at Northwest (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
Cole Camp at Windsor (at Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp)
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m.
Smith-Cotton, Smithton, Tipton, Stover, Otterville at Russellville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
Central Oklahoma at Central Missouri
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
Central Oklahoma at Central Missouri
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
2 p.m.
State Fair Community College at St. Louis Community College
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
State Fair Community College at St. Louis Community College
