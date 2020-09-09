Tuesday, Sept. 8
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Santa Fe 3, Green Ridge 0
Green Ridge lost in straight sets Tuesday at Santa Fe.
Lady Tigers senior Maribeth Hammers distributed 10 assists with three aces. Green Ridge senior Kailyn Hoos recorded 13 digs and sophomore Kayley Goodman led the team with three kills.
Green Ridge (0-3) plays Thursday at Crest Ridge.
Cole Camp 3, Osage 0
Cole Camp swept Osage at home Tuesday.
Lady Bluebirds senior Delaney Gerken paced the team with nine kills and senior Ashley Luebbering added five kills.
Cole Camp senior Destiny Kestner recorded 18 assists and eight digs.
The Lady Bluebirds (1-1) travel Thursday to California.
Stover 3, Russellville 0
Lady Bulldogs senior Taylor Smith and junior Kate Jackson landed seven kills apiece during a sweep Tuesday hosting Russellville.
Jackson added 11 aces and Taylor six assists as Stover defeated the visitors 25-10, 25-17, 25-17.
Lady Bulldogs freshman Hannah Bauer recorded 14 assists and junior Amyjah Belt had a team-high six blocks.
Stover (3-1) open Kaysinger play Friday hosting Otterville.
Otterville 2, Dixon 1
Tipton 3, Skyline 0
Archie 3, Windsor 0
Lincoln 3, Warsaw 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Smith-Cotton 8, Warrensburg 0
S-C extended its win streak against Warrensburg to 13 matches Tuesday.
Sedalia junior Sam Cash netted four goals. S-C junior Ty Goss had two goals and three assists and senior Jacob Ideran added two goals. Tigers junior Wesley Morrison recorded an assist and recorded the shutout in goal.
Smith-Cotton (4-1) plays Thursday at Marshall.
Osage 7, Cole Camp 1
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Jefferson City at Smith-Cotton
Smith-Cotton and Jefferson City rescheduled their dual match to Sept. 15.
