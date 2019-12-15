Several area school districts will be closed Monday due to current road conditions and another snowstorm predicted for Monday.
To have your business, church or school closing added to this list, email ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com.
• Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) will be closed Monday.
• Pettis County R-V (Northwest) will be closed Monday.
• La Monte R-IV will be closed Monday.
• Smithton R-6 will be closed Monday. All activities are canceled.
• Sedalia School District 200 will be closed Monday. There will be no CTC at State Fair Community College. When Sedalia 200 cancels classes, Boys & Girls Clubs also is closed.
• Open Door Food Pantry will be closed Monday.
• University of Central Missouri offices in Warrensburg and Lee's Summit are closed.
