Sedalia has lost a passionate singer and a devoted member of the faith community with the sudden death of 80-year-old Carol Barnes.
Barnes died of her injuries after a truck crashed into the dining room at Wendy’s, 1301 S. Limit Ave., Monday night. Her husband, retired Pettis County Judge Donald Barnes, remains in serious condition at University Hospital in Columbia.
According to “Legendary Locals of Sedalia,” Barnes was the first music faculty instructor at State Fair Community College. It was one of many ways she shared her love of music with the community.
She was also a member, past chorus director and past president of the Helen G. Steele Music Club and taught private vocal lessons.
Mary Francis Herndon, a fellow music club member, said Barnes was a special friend and that both Barnes and her husband were wonderful people. She said the couple even had some duets together at the music club.
“She was always on a lot of (club) programs and she always had a solo in the ‘Messiah,’” Herndon said. “One year I was in a car wreck on the way to the presentation of the ‘Messiah’ and I couldn’t go and sing my solo so she sang her solo and my solo and did a beautiful job of it, that’s what they told me.”
Herndon said as a high soprano, Barnes was “always able to hit the high notes and did a beautiful job.” She said the pair did a lot of singing together and enjoyed each others’ talents.
“She was always willing to share her talents and was active in the music club,” Herndon said. “She’ll be greatly missed by everyone, just a terrible tragedy.”
Up until recently, Barnes had sung with the annual “Messiah” performance since its inception and often was a featured soloist. Director Sandy Cordes said Barnes, “a wonderful, wonderful soprano,” was always ready to take on a new solo the group hadn’t used before. “Messiah” features difficult music and Cordes said Barnes was “up to the challenge of doing those ‘Messiah’ solos.”
“She had a beautiful soprano voice, very strong, very dramatic. She put a lot of expression in her music,” Cordes said. “I always knew when Carol would do a solo it would be the best, and it was.”
Cordes said Barnes was very encouraging and supportive when Cordes began as director and became a confidant for Cordes.
“She was always the person who knew the score as well as I did,” Cordes recalled. “If she didn’t feel the tempo was good for the sopranos to sing, she’d nod at me and I’d speed up or slow down. It’s a very difficult piece to sing. She knew ‘Messiah’ upside-down, backward and forwards from a soprano viewpoint. She was a fine soprano. What a loss for the community, what a loss.”
She also shared her music passion at Community of Christ Church. Pastor Marilyn Grechus said Barnes was known in the congregation for being dedicated, hardworking and nurturing.
“Passionate to me is the keyword, whatever she puts her mind to, that got done,” Grechus said when describing Barnes. “She loved music, she would help anyone. We know her singing was her love and she shared that across the community. She had no qualms about going into other churches and signing for services or weddings or funerals, she was always willing to share her music.”
She was also a member of Church Women United, which presented her the Valiant Woman Award to recognize her service to her church and community, according to “Legendary Locals of Sedalia.”
At Community of Christ, Barnes was an elder, which meant she could perform weddings, baptisms and funerals. Grechus said over the years Barnes helped plan worship services, pastored the church for several years, led the choir and led the children’s choir. She was also always ready with a hug, a smile or a kind word as she walked into the church.
“She was always there and willing to give you a smile and an uplifting thought,” Grechus said. “She was a wonderful prayer, she was always willing to help out in the services. One of her talents was beautiful prayers. There’s so many things that she’ll be missed for, that’s for sure.
“At least now that she’s in heaven, she’s singing with Jesus and keeping everyone going in heaven,” Grechus added. “She’s at peace now.”
