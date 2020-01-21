Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Long Bright River,” by Liz Moore.
“Dear Edward,” by Ann Napolitano.
“Mr. Nobody,” by Catherine Steadman.
“Creatures,” by Crissy Van Meter.
Nonfiction
“The Self-Care Solution: A Year of Becoming Happier, Healthier, and Fitter One Month at a Time,” by Jennifer Ashton.
“The Collagen Diet: A 28-day Plan for Sustained Weight Loss, Glowing Skin, Great Gut Health, and a Younger You,” by Josh Axe.
“Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Changes Everything,” by B.J. Fogg and Doug Abrams.
“Successful Aging: A Neuroscientist Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives,” by Daniel J. Levitin.
“The Power of Bad: How the Negativity Effect Rules Us and How We Can Rule It,” by John Tierney and Roy F. Baumeister.
