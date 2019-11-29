Boonslick Regional LIbrary
Fiction
“Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead: Typhoon,” by Wesley Chu.
“The House of Brides,” by Jane Cockram.
“The Sinister Mystery of the Mesmerizing Girl,” by Theodora Goss.
“The Starless Sea,” by Erin Morgenstern.
“A Christmas Gathering,” by Anne Perry.
“The Age of Anxiety,” by Pete Townshend.
“Nothing to See Here,” by Kevin Wilson.
Nonfiction
“Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever,” by Dave Asprey.
“The Less People Know About Us: A Mystery of Betrayal, Family Secrets and Stolen Identity,” by Axton Betz-Hamilton.
“The Fall of Richard Nixon: A Reporter Remembers Watergate,” by Tom Brokaw.
“Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever,” by Gavin Edwards.
“Trump vs. China: Facing America’s Greatest Threat,” by Newt Gingrich.
“Bowie’s Bookshelf: The Hundred Books that Changed David Bowie’s Life,” by John O’Connell.
“The Case Against Socialism,” by Rand Paul.
“America’s Game: The NFL at 100,” by Jerry Rice and Randy O. Williams.
“It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Serve Your Country: Our Broken Government and the Plight of Veterans,” by David Shulkin.
