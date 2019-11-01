Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Book of Bones,” by John Connolly.
“The Girl Who Reads on the Metro,” by Christine Feret-Fleury.
“The Guardians,” by John Grisham.
“What Happens in Paradise,” by Elin Hilderbrand.
“Warrior of the Altaii,” Robert Jordan.
“Christmas Shopaholic,” by Sophie Kinsella.
“The Pursuit,” by Joyce Carol Oates.
“The 19th Christmas,” by James Patterson.
Nonfiction
“Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years,” by Julie Andrews.
“Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidknapped Into Slavery and Thier Astonishing Odyssey Home,” by Richard Bell.
“No Stopping Us Now: A History of Older Women in America,” by Gail Collins.
“Border Wars: Inside Trump's Assault on Immigration,” by Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Michael D. Shear.
“The Cult of Trump” by Steven Hassan.
“Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History,” by Gregg Jarrett.
“Me” by Elton John.
“Dad’s Maybe Book,” by Tim O’Brien.
“Wham!, George Michael, and Me,” by Andrew Rideley.
