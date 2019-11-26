Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“Blue Moon,” by Lee Child.
“Final Option,” by Clive Cussler.
“White Elephant,” by Trish Harnetiaux.
“The Accomplice,” by Joseph Kanon.
“Wyoming Heart,” by Diana Palmer.
Nonfiction
“Finding Chicka: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family,” by Mitch Albom.
“A Castle in Wartime: One Family, Their Missing Sons, and the Fight to Defeat the Nazis,” by Catherine Bailey.
“Leave Something on the Table: And Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and in Life,” by Frank Bennack.
“Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System,” by Cyntoia Brown-Long.
“A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” by Timothy Egan.
“Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonder. Second Edition,” by Joshua Foer.
“Homewreckers: How a Gang of Wall Street Kingpins, Hedge Fund Magnates, Crooked Banks, and Vulture Capitalists Suckered Millions Out of Their Homes and Demolished the American Dream,” by Aaron Glantz.
“My Drunk Kitchen Holidays!: How to Savor and Celebrate the Year,” by Hannah Hart.
“Yes We Did: Photos and Behind-the-Scenes Stories Celebrating Our First African American President,” by Lawrence Jackson.
“Holding the Line: Inside Trump’s Pentagon With Secretary Mattis,” by Guy Snodgrass.
Welcome to the discussion.
