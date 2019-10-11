Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“A Little Hatred,” by Joe Abercrombie.
“Elevator Pitch,” by Linwood Barclay.
“What Rose Forgot,” by Nevada Barr.
“The Oracle,” by Jonathan Cahn.
“A Single Thread,” by Tracy Chevalier.
“Met Her Match,” by Jude Deveraux.
“The Stalking,” by Heather Graham.
“Sins of the Fathers,” by J.A. Jance.
“Bomber’s Moon,” by Archer Moon.
“The Dutch House,” by Ann Patchett.
“Death in Focus,” by Anne Perry.
“The Stranger Inside,” by Lisa Unger.
Nonfiction
“Idiot: Life Stories from the Creator of Help Helen Smash,” by Laura Clery.
“Sontag: Her Life and Work,” by Benjamin Moser.
“The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America,” by Bill O’Reilly.
“Sweat the Technique: Revelations on Creativity from the Lyrical Genius,” by Rakim & Toure.
“Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love,” by Jonathan Van Ness.
“Betrayal in Berlin: The True Story of the Cold War’s Most Audacious Espionage Operation,” by Steve Vogel.
