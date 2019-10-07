Boonslick Regional Library
Fiction
“The Drivers Game,” by Jesse Ball.
“The Last Train to London,” by Meg Waite Clayton.
“The Vanished Bride,” by Bella Ellis.
“The Ten Thousand Doors of January,” by Alix E. Harrow.
“A Trick of Light,” by Stan Lee and Kat Rosenfield.
“Heaven, My Home,” by Attica Locke.
“Red to the Bone,” Jacqueline Woodson.
“A Hero Born,” by Jin Yong.
Nonfiction
“Crossfire Hurricane: Inside Donald Trump’s War on the FBI,” by Josh Campbell.
“We are the Weather: Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast,” by Jonathan Safran Foer.
“The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution,” by Eric Foner.
“The Transformation: Discovering Wholeness and Healing After Trauma,” by James S. Gordon.
“Face to Face: The Art of Connection,” by Brian Grazer.
“How to Raise a Reader,” by Pamela Paul and Maria Russo.
“The Day It Finally Happens: Alien Contact, Dinosaur Parks, Immortal Humans--and Other Possible Phenomena,” bu Mike Pearl.
“What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence,” by Stephen A. Schwarzman.
“The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or breaks Us,” by Paul Tough.
