Preschool through 12th grade students are invited to sign up for the Sedalia Public Library’s Winter Reading Program “Have Book Will Travel” starting Tuesday, Jan. 21. Travel the world with Reidwell Bookworm by reading books and turning in log sheets. The program ends Feb. 18.
For more information, call the Children’s Librarian at 660-826-1314.
