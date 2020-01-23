Bothwell Regional Health Center announced dates for its 2020 educational classes and support groups.
Bothwell offers Alzheimer’s, Baby Café, diabetes, grief, High Hopes cancer, and stroke support groups that help people deal with various life issues.
• Alzheimer’s Support Group provides a forum where participants can freely discuss the challenges of Alzheimer’s, share suggestions for improving quality of life, learn professional coping techniques, and form a continuing support system. The group will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, March 26, April 23, May 28, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia. For more information, contact Betty Hopkins at 660-527-3237.
• Diabetes Support Group provides support to individuals who have diabetes and their families in an environment where they can share their feelings and gain valuable tips from others. Meetings are at 11 a.m. Jan. 30, March 26, May 28, July 30, Sept. 24, and Nov. 19. For more information contact the Diabetes Education Department at 660-827-9334.
For questions about community health education, contact the Bothwell Education Center at classes@brhc.org or 660-827-9515.
