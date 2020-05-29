Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri has named the inaugural winners of the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Scholarship – Sedalia resident Lincoln Burt and Cole Camp resident Chais Paul. Thanks to a matching donation from McCarthy Toyota of Sedalia, both winners will receive $500 toward their future educational goals.
“It is an honor to award our inaugural scholarship to Lincoln and Chais,” said Executive Director Gary Beckman. “The scholarship is awarded to former Club members to achieve a higher level of greatness personally and professionally that will transcend their life, impacting all they know and who know them.”
The alumni scholarship was founded earlier this year to celebrate Boys & Girls Club’s 60th anniversary. Former Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to complete the application, which included an essay about how Boys & Girls Club impacted their life.
Burt, who attended both the Heber Hunt and Washington Sites as well as Summer Program, is graduating from Smith-Cotton High School with plans to attend Hannibal La-Grange University and major in criminal justice. In his essay, Lincoln noted the Club helped him transition to larger schools because he was able to meet many friends at Club. He also spoke about the connection he had with Site Director James Cramer.
Paul, who attended the Cole Camp Site for six years, is graduating from Cole Camp High School and plans to attend Southwest Baptist University to major in physical education and music education. In his essay, Chais spoke about how the Club helped him build friendships and develop communication skills. He also noted that being a BGC member was a favorite memory of his childhood.
“I am excited to see what great future is ahead for each of our scholarship recipients,” Beckman said. “And we are especially thankful to McCarthy Toyota of Sedalia for their ongoing support of our members.”
The Boys & Girls Club Alumni Scholarship will be offered to two graduating seniors each spring. For more information, call Boys & Girls Club at 660-826-8331 or email thudson@bgckids.com.
