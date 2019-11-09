Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri kicked off the holiday giving season on Thursday with Cocktails for a Cause, presented by Rick Ball Ford, at the Fox Theatre Event Center. The inaugural event featured drinks, lite bites, and a holiday cocktail demonstration by DogMaster Distillery, located in Columbia. Guests were also asked to consider donating to the Club’s Thanks 4 Giving Campaign, which raises funds to benefit programming efforts.
“The first annual Cocktails for a Cause was such a fun way to kick off the giving season,” said Special Events Director Andrea Smith. “Everyone had a great time with friends, trying different cocktails, and learning Old Fashioned cocktail techniques. Thank you to everyone for coming out and supporting the Club’s mission to do whatever it takes to build great futures.”
All money raised at Cocktails for a Cause and through the end of December will go toward funding a variety of programs Boys & Girls Clubs offers every day after school including Power Hour homework help, Coding, Robotics, Arts, Life Skills, Healthy Habits and more.
“Thank you to Rick Ball Ford for their premier sponsorship of our Cocktails for a Cause event to set the stage for our holiday giving season,” Executive Director Gary Beckman said. “Especially their commitment in giving back to the community through their November sales promotion of investing in our kids a portion of each vehicle sold during the month as a catalyst to our Thanks 4 Giving Campaign. It’s community partners like Rick Ball Ford that ensure every kid has the opportunity for a Great Future.”
Those who were unable to attend Cocktails for a Cause can still donate to the Thanks 4 Giving Campaign or becoming a monthly donor to ensure continued funds for local children. Go to www.bgckids.com/invest or call Boys & Girls Club’s Director of Development Cherie Beltran at 660-826-8331.
