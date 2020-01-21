BTC Bank announced the promotion of two of its top management personnel.
“Due to the continued growth and success of BTC Bank, it is my pleasure to announce we have promoted two dedicated employees to positions of increased responsibility,” said Doug Fish, BTC Bank President and CEO. “As a community bank focused on serving our local communities, it is especially rewarding for us to promote from within our own organization.”
Jesse Bird has been promoted to the Regional President for BTC Bank’s northern locations. Bird has been the Branch President of the Albany BTC Bank location for more than 11 years. In addition to his responsibilities at the Albany branch, Bird now has regional responsibilities for the Gallatin, Pattonsburg, Maysville and Osborn BTC Bank branches. He has more than 15 years of banking experience and leadership skills.
Cohlby Jones has been promoted to the Regional President for BTC Bank’s southern locations. Jones has been the Vice President and Loan Officer at BTC Bank’s Carrollton location for more than five years and has been in the banking industry for more than 15 years. In addition to his responsibilities at the Carrollton branch, Jones now has regional responsibilities for the Trenton, Chillicothe, Boonville, and Beaman BTC Bank branches.
BTC Bank is a community bank founded in 1919 based in Bethany, Missouri, with additional branch locations in Gallatin, Albany, Pattonsburg, Chillicothe, Carrollton, Boonville, Beaman, Trenton, Maysville and Osborn, Missouri and Lamoni, Iowa.
