WINDSOR — In an all-Kaysinger Conference quarterfinal, Windsor concluded its most successful campaign in school history and No. 1-ranked Lincoln cleared another hurdle in its hopeful return to the Class 1 Show-Me Bowl.
Cardinals senior Jackson Beaman passed for 245 yards, including a 43-yard score, and rushed for four TDs during a 36-6 victory Saturday at David Powell Memorial Field.
Lincoln moves forward 1 p.m. Saturday hosting Marceline. The Tigers (12-1) won Saturday at South Callaway in its quarterfinal matchup 20-7.
Windsor’s upset bit hinged on the same magic that flipped a 41-14 regular-season result into a 20-19 postseason victory last week at Adrian. The ‘Hounds (10-3) suffered a 40-14 loss Sept. 20 hosting the Cardinals during conference play.
In September, Beaman rushed for 291 yards and produced six combined scores. Saturday, the Cardinals preferred to pass — and Beaman’s rushing skills were called upon when necessary.
“We always know that’s there,” said Cardinals football head coach Kevin LaFavor. “In the end, Dec. 7 is the one we’re shooting for, and if we don’t have to put 25 carries on him, we don’t want to. He does a good job of understanding that. … There were some he wanted, but he understands we have a team goal here.”
The Cardinals marched 60 yards in 12 plays during a surgical, game-opening drive capped by a Beaman fourth-down, goal-line rush. Cardinals senior Bo Kroenke recorded the first of two interceptions on the ensuing Greyhounds drive, positioning the offense at the Windsor 35.
Off the turnover, Lincoln traveled through the air en route to a Beaman 9-yard TD rush. A low snap and missed PAT put the Cards ahead 13-0 after the first period.
After a Greyhounds punt to start the second quarter, Beaman scrambled left and landed a deep pass to freshman Connor Lynde, who came back for the ball on a 43-yard score.
LaFavor said the freshman receiver has added depth to an air attack anchored by seniors Kroenke, Nate Hesse and Joe Bittner.
“He’s very, very talented for a freshman,” LaFavor said. “You can’t just put your worst defender on him. You can't just put a linebacker on him. … He got to them before they could make the switch.”
Windsor (10-3) made its first stop after losing a fumble at its own 40. One snap after accepting a sack and turnover own downs, Beaman took back possession with a sliding interception.
As the Greyhounds defense settled, forcing a second straight three-and-out, other units struggled. Windsor junior Kenton Sargent, who also punts, lined up to do so after taking a sack eight yards from his own end zone. The snap sailed over his head, resulting in a safety.
The Greyhounds forced another punt with less than 2 minutes before half, only for the ball to be touched by Windsor and recovered by Lincoln at the 1-yard line. Beaman logged his third rush TD of the game to give the Cards a 29-0 halftime lead.
“Today was tough,” said Windsor football head coach Jake Vencill. “(Lincoln) executed at a high level, they put us behind the scoreboard early and put us into some tough situations.”
Windsor scored three snaps into the third quarter, but not before trouble spilled into the second half. Greyhounds senior Jonah Roberts lost a screen pass and Lincoln recovered, only for Cardinals senior Parker Engles to lose the ball on the very next play. Roberts proceeded to house his next carry 59-yards for a touchdown.
The Greyhounds trailed 29-6 after a failed 2-point conversion. Vencill said the Cardinals defensive line improved from its dominant performance two months prior.
“Compared to our first game, they did a great job of getting off blocks,” Vencill said. “And we struggled to be consistent in blocking them. … It was one of those things we didn’t execute consistently, throughout the day, to be able to put points on the board.”
Lincoln senior Tanner Bays, who entered Saturday with 30 tackles for loss and eight sacks, said he takes leading both sides of the line. However unmovable, Bays added that the Cardinals’ key to success is not exactly a secret.
“We have a 210-pound quarterback that can run the ball,” Bays said. “We just utilize him the best we can.”
Lincoln sequenced a back-breaking, 79-yard drive to put the game — and Windsor’s historic season — to rest. Parked at the Greyhounds 1 as the third quarter ended, Beaman powered home his fourth rushing score of the game on the first play of the final period.
The Cards recovered a Windsor fumble with about 9 minutes to play, and Kroenke sealed the contest with a last-minute, fourth-down interception in the end zone.
LaFavor said the Cardinals benefitted, mentally, from Windsor’s upset at Adrian. They were prepared for a close contest.
“I was glad that Adrian game happened, because it kind of made our kids realize, ‘Hey, they can be beaten after winning big,’” LaFavor said. “That really helped us re-focus and not think of it as another team we’ve beaten.”
The 2019 Greyhounds were more than just a team to be beaten. Windsor captured its first district championship since 1989 and posted the best record since the program started in 1949.
“This dream, this team, being district champions, getting to play in the state quarterfinals, it’s everything we’ve been building toward as a program,” Vencill said. “And it’s hard when it’s over.
“There’s a lot to be proud of. We’ve come a long way as a program. They need to hold their heads high. This season will always be special.”
Lincoln plays for a chance to match a program-best finish, established last season in its Show-Me Bowl debut. Celebrating its 10th season of 11-man football, the Cardinals have compiled a 60-5 record since 2015.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
