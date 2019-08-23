The following is a sampling of cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court from July to Aug. 20, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Eric J. Harper, 27, of Chicago, was set for a jury trial in October after declining a plea agreement earlier this year. Harper said he was not pleased with the offered amended charge of robbery rather than attempted robbery, according to Sawyer.
Instead, a hearing was hosted Aug. 2 at the Pettis County Courthouse where Harper pleaded guilty to one count of felony first-degree burglary. Judge Robert Koffman sentenced him to 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, as recommended by the state.
He was originally charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the shooting death of 42-year-old Maurice Harper Sr., of Sedalia.
Harper was arrested April 15, 2018, the same day police found Maurice shot in the 300 block of North Summit Avenue. Sawyer said in June that Maurice had been struck several times in the chest.
David B. Wilson, 48, was set for trial Aug. 8-9 at the Pettis County Courthouse, but that was canceled after he entered an Alford guilty plea in three separate cases.
A 17-year-old boy reported to the Sedalia Police Department last fall year that Wilson molested him over the past several years, which followed similar disclosures earlier that year of molestation by Wilson from a 15-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man.
He was sentenced to 60 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for six counts of first-degree child molestation, 10 years for each count. He was also sentenced to 10 years for second-degree child molestation, seven years for fourth-degree child molestation, and four years for statutory sodomy.
James Dingus Fague, 31, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five three-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on five separate matters: three counts of stealing, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance. Fague’s probation was revoked and the balance of a four-year sentence was imposed.
Mary E. Brockman, 48, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for resisting arrest. His probation was revoked and a balance of a three-year sentence was imposed.
Trenton Leary, 18, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two separate matters: second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Ashley M. Milano, 30, of Dallastown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for resisting arrest.
Trine L. Harvey, 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
Travis Ballew, 39, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two consecutive two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two counts of domestic assault.
Kenneth Magee, 40, of Sedalia, was sentenced to consecutive 10-, 10-, and seven-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: two counts delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Cynthia Ann Obrien-Gibler, 49, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two 10-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Timothy R. Barrett, 31, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Gary L. Barnett Jr., 44, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Angie Marie Steeves, 38, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
Benjamin F. Hinsberger, 32, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for domestic assault.
Justin D. Warren, 30, of Kansas City, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for stealing.
Austin Michael Dotson, 23, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 15-, 15-, 15-, 15-, four-, four-, four-, and four-year sentences in the Department of Corrections on eight separate matters: two counts of trafficking drugs, two counts of stealing, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Kathleen Kraft, 30, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.
Bruce, A. Gullett, 33, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
