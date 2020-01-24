The following is a sampling of cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court Jan. 17, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Shannon Dale Davis, 36, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked to run concurrently with a five-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for delivery or concealing prohibited articles-methamphetamine on the premise of the Pettis County Jail.
Austin C. Davis, 22, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 15- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two separate matters: first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Lila Weaver, 31, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. An officer responded to the 1500 block of South Prospect Avenue for a subject check Nov. 25. Weaver was found in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested.
Travis Edgar, 42, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: abuse or neglect of a child, burglary, and tampering.
Scott Pritchett, 38, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for endangering the welfare of a child.
Patricia K. Ryan, 24, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five five-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on five separate matters: possession of a controlled substance-alprazolam, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and hindering prosecution of a felony. In May, Ryan was arrested along with 10 others during a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office investigation looking for a wanted fugitive.
Cheyanne S. Smith, 23, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for stealing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.