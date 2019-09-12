Otterville Presbyterian to host street fair breakfast
The Otterville Presbyterian Church will host a breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday during the annual Otterville Street Fair. The cost is a freewill donation.
Apologist Eric Barger to speak at Liberty Life Center
Eric Barger of Take a Stand Ministries will be the guest speaker at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. services Sunday Sept. 15, at Liberty Life Center church, 1501 Driftwood Dr. Barger is a nationally recognized speaker, author, and radio host in the field of Christian Apologetics. He will be sharing his personal testimony, From Rock to ROCK, in the morning service. The title of his evening presentation will be "Just when you think you understand it … Emergent isn't Emergent Anymore!" For more information contact Vickie at 660-473-3419. A freewill offering will be received. Child care will be provided.
Maplewood Church begins AWANA program
Maplewood Church AWANA's Program Kick Off will be 5:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 22.
Children ages 2-years-old through sixth grade are welcome. AWANA will be from 5:30- to 7 p.m. every Sunday. Maplewood Church is located at 25396 Highway O, in Sedalia. For more information call 660-827-0532.
