Finance professionals are advising people to take the extra time to write out the full date when they are filling out documents or signing checks this year.
It can be challenging to remember to write the correct year after New Year’s, but it is especially important to pay attention this year and write out the full year when signing checks or documents. For example, people should write “02/13/2020” instead of just writing “02/13/20.”
“It’s just a matter of protecting yourself from people who could attempt to take advantage of you,” said Wood & Huston Bank Branch Manager Megan Page. “A criminal is a criminal. A lot of times they’re going to do what they’re going to do no matter what, but it’s protecting yourself from being a victim to that by writing 2020. By simply putting two more numbers in your date that takes a second to do.”
The concern is that when writing “02/13/20,” someone could potentially change the date to a previous or future year such as “02/13/2015” or “02/13/2022.” Page specifically had a concern with checks.
“On checks specifically, if you just write ‘20’ they can change the date to ‘2019’ and then you potentially could have something derogatory on you because it could appear that you’re late for a payment because it says on ‘2019’ instead of ‘2020,’” Page explained.
“Also because everything is electronic these days, they could write ‘2021’ after your ‘20’ and they could attempt to present that check again next year,” she continued. “There are so many ways to deposit a check these days, you don’t have to have the physical. There are mobile deposits where you take a picture of your check. So if they take a picture of the check and deposit it this year they can hold onto that item until 21 and try to deposit it again.”
Taking the extra second to write out the full date could potentially help a person protect themselves, according to Page.
“I would suggest anything you do, to write 2020 no matter if it’s a simple document or legal document,” Page said. “Anything you can do to protect yourself from the potential of being taken advantage of is going to help no matter what.”
Sedalia Police Cmdr. Joshua Howell said the department has not seen any problems pertaining to this issue, but it is still a good idea to write out the full date.
“So far we haven't had any complaints or problems,” he said. “The potential for forgery is certainly there. Changing a date, backdating something or even I guess you could forward date something. The potential for forgery is certainly there. It’s not a bad idea to go ahead and write the full date.”
