The Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of Mayor John Kehdeand the Sedalia City Council, has announced the winners of the city’s 39th annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest.
First place went to Kevin Walker of 700 W. Broadway Blvd. Second place went to Chris Paszkiewicz of 712 W. Broadway Blvd. Third place went to Charles and Bev Gerke of 322 E. 14th St.
Other entries included Darrell Dodson and Elwanda Tanner of 901 E. Broadway Blvd., Leanna Eckhoff of 604 E. 27th St., Stephanie Hopkins of 723 N. Grand Ave., Michael Burdick of 606 E. 11th St., DeWayne Duncan of 2705 Station Ave., Dave and Kathy Embree of 2613 S. Stewart Ave., Darryl and Cindy Hansen of 2401 Albert Lee Ave., Kenny Miller of 1302 W. Sixth St., Michael Gertz of 2010 S. Harrison Ave., and Bishop Paul and Liz Jones of 221 E. Pettis St.
There were no business entries.
