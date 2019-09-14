The City of Sedalia has lifted the boil water advisory issued on September 13 for the area between South Grand Avenue to South Marshall Avenue, and from Broadway Blvd. (U.S. Highway 50) to 32nd Street in the City of Sedalia.
According to a City of Sedalia press release, water quality tests have confirmed the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations. It is no longer necessary for people to boil their water.
During this boil water advisory, the city’s water division performed a series of tests to determine that the water continued to meet regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets state and federal requirements.
The boil water advisory was issued after water division crews shut-off a primary water main in the city which resulted in sediment dispersing through the main and being observed as “cloudy” water by customers in the affected area. For this reason, residents were advised to boil water until notified otherwise.
Questions about drinking water can be directed to the water division at 660-826-1234 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public works department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166 Monday to Friday 8:30 to 5 p.m. or after hours or on weekends at 660-826-1236.
