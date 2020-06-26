The City of Sedalia will observe the Independence Day holiday on Friday, July 3. Offices in the Municipal Building and the City’s Materials Management Site will be closed.
All city trash collections days will move to one day earlier in the week for the week of June 29. Those with normal Tuesday collection days will move to Monday, Wednesday to Tuesday, Thursday to Wednesday and Friday to Thursday.
