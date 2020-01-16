According to a City of Sedalia press release, in conjunction with recent renovations within the Sedalia Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave., several city offices will be closed to the public Friday, Jan. 24. Those offices include the City Clerk’s Office, Finance Department, Court Office, Administration Personnel Department, Community Development, Code Enforcement, and Public Works Department.
All offices within the Municipal Building will reopen for normal business hours Monday, Jan. 27.
