City crews will be working Aug. 19 through Aug. 23 to remove tree limbs and branches from public property and rights-of-way from recent wind storm damage that occurred late last week and over the weekend. Wind damage appeared to be localized and within an area between West Third Street and West 20th Street and from South Grand Avenue to South Thompson Boulevard.
Residents who have tree limbs and branches down by the recent storm event should make sure those limbs and branches are moved to the right-of-way along the curb and away from overhead lines for collection. Residents outside the localized area identified above who have down limbs and branches from the recent storm may call for pick-up at 660-827-7820 between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents may also take tree and yard waste debris to the City’s Materials Management Site at 27882 state Route U from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Materials Management Site is open daily with the exception of city holidays.
Collections are weather dependent and may be delayed due to rain. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.
