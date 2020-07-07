The City of Sedalia announced the intersection of East 10th Street and South Massachusetts Avenue will be closed from 7 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 for boring and placement of new water lines.
A different route should be planned to assist in keeping congestion to a minimum.
