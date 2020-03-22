A Civil Public Health Order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23, for public gatherings, eating out, and facility access in Pettis County.
According to a press release from the Pettis County Health Center, local public health authorities are being directed to carry out and enforce the provisions of this Order by means of civil proceedings. Provisions of this order are outlined below.
1. In accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, every person in the State of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. For purposes of this Order, “social gatherings” shall mean any planned or spontaneous event or convening that would bring together more than 10 people in a single space at the same time.
2. In accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, every person in the State of Missouri shall avoid eating or drinking at restaurants, bars, or food courts; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed throughout the duration of this Order. Failure to comply with prohibiting group dining will be considered an imminent health hazard and enforced under the provisions of the food ordinance.
3. In accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, people shall not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance.
4. In accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, schools shall remain closed.
This Order does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks, and banks, so long as necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including maintaining at least six feet of distance between all individuals that are not family members. For offices and workplaces that remain open, individuals shall practice good hygiene and, where feasible, work from home in order to achieve optimum isolation from COVID-19. The more that people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner this Order will expire.
This Order shall be in effect beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, and shall remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, unless extended by further order of the Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services with said extensions not to exceed the duration of the effective period of Executive Order 20-02 (May 15, 2020).
