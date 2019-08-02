Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, SAR
The Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution (MOSSAR), inducted a new member during its regular meeting June 15. Chapter President Gene Henry inducted Samuel S. Blain Jr., of Sweet Springs.
Membership in the National Society Sons of the American Revolution is open to males of any age who can prove direct descent from a man or woman who contributed to our country’s freedom from Great Britain. A patriot did not necessarily have to serve in the military, but might have supported the Revolution by paying a supply tax, providing food for troops, serving as a juror or being a local public servant. The Martin Warren Chapter Genealogist or Registrar will help a prospective member search for the needed proof. See SAR.org to view the process of membership.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month, except February, July and August, at the Rise Café, 607 N. Ridgeview Drive in Warrensburg. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon followed by a business meeting and program. The meetings are open to anyone interested in history and genealogy. Reservations for lunch can be made by emailing pchemr@gmail.com.
