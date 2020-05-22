Altrusa International of Sedalia
Altrusa International of Sedalia installed new officers during the May Zoom meeting. Installed were President Pat Sturges, President-Elect Janet Pierce, Vice President Ann Richardson, Secretary Janet Sieving, Treasurer Chris Stewart, Directors Karen Compton, Julia Judd and Nancy Sparks, and Immediate Past President Deb Williams.
Altrusa is an international organization dedicated to improving the community through personal service. Members unite varied talents in service to others, achieving what individuals cannot do alone. For more information or to join, email Sedaliaaltrusa2019@gmail.com.
