Beaman Arator 4-H Club
The Beaman 4-H Club was called to order by Tori Price at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the REC building. The treasurer's report was $550.10 with no changes in the balance since the last meeting.
In new business: Sherol Bose was the guest speaker and told everyone to enroll in 4-H projects by Dec. 31. This will ensure they get all of the leaders needed.
In announcements: 4-H Recognition Banquet will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the FEMA building. Halloween trick or treat will be hosted at the courtyard from 3 to 5 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 there will be a Christmas parade in downtown Sedalia. The next meeting will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11.
Carile Sanders motioned to adjourn the meeting. Lance Sulvey seconded the motion. The meeting was adjourned.
Eagle 4-H Club
The Eagle 4-H Club met at the Pettis Extension Offices Oct. 10. The meeting was called to order by former President Kailee Lewman at 2 p.m. Fifteen people attended, including 10 members, the club leader, and four parents.
The members in attendance were Abigail and Isabell Arnold, Corina Rider, Dalton Carr, Noah Garett, Angel, Haylee, Savannah, and Teagan Kroeger, and Kailee and P.J. Lewman. The meeting was headed by club leader Jennifer Carr. Pledges were conducted by Dalton Carr.
Old business consisted of the treasurer's report, which in total was $407.23.
New business consisted of voting on buying candy for the Sedalia Downtown Trick or Treat with club money. The focal point of the meeting was the voting in of new officers. The new 2019-20 officer team is as follows:
Sunshine: Dalton Carr
Recreation Leader: Noah Garett
Health: Teagan Kroeger
Photographer: Savannah Kroeger
Historian: Angel Kroeger
Treasurer: Isabell Arnold
Secretary-Reporter: Haylee Kroeger
Vice-President: Corina Rider
President: Abigail Arnold
This concludes the business of the Eagle 4-H Club October Meeting.
Ringen Brushy 4-H
The meeting was called to order by president Madalyn Amos Oct. 9. Pledge was led by Zack Cordes. Amos dismissed clover kids.
No minutes from the past meeting were presented.
Mallory Kroeger presented the treasurer’s report. The previous balance was: $1,413.01. There were no deposits or outstanding bills. The current balance is $1,413.01
There was no old business to discuss. Sherol Bose from the Extension office presented on some ways to make the club successful.The secretary and reporter need to have meeting minutes and photos to her within two days after a meeting. United Way is cutting funds and the club wants to promote the Lincoln drive event which it will try to do two times this year to help with funding cuts. Project leaders need to be registered as soon as possible. Dues need to be paid by Jan. 1 to avoid the increased cost for membership. The club discussed achievement days and youth. Members need to get enrolled as soon as possible since county wide projects are getting started.
New Business: Welcome is everyone; new members should see Cindy after the meeting and leave name and email address. County Council will be participating in Trick or Treat. Council is asking for candy donations and volunteers. Please take candy to the extension office or get it to Cindy. The event will be hosted in downtown Sedalia from 3 to 5 p.m. Halloween night. There is a community service project for November. Summer Caton proposed Child Safe and it was reviewed that the club usually does Open Door Food Pantry. Amos called for a motion to determine if the club was going to do a community service project in November. Caton made a motion to do the project. Cordes seconded the motion. Amos called for a club vote. By way of vote, Open Door Food Pantry was selected. Club members will need to bring nonperishable food items to the November meeting. There was a call for volunteers for demonstration at the November meeting. Chase Stone, Buzz Harris and Geoffrey Miller all volunteered to do a brown bag demonstration. Scrapbook expenses were presented by Sheila Amos for $18.22. Madalyn Amos called for a motion to reimburse her for the expenses. Chase Stone made a motion to reimburse Sheila. Cordes seconded the motion, the motion was passed. Cindy thanked everyone that was involved in putting together the scrapbook and display window. The T-shirt committee had a quick meeting after the 4-H meeting.
Announcements:
The next club meeting will be Nov. 13. The Recognition Banquet will be Nov. 21.
Members should watch the newsletter for current list of events.
Madalyn Amos called for any additional questions or announcements. Having no other business Amos called for a motion to adjourn the meeting. Liam Beckett made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Cole Bass seconded the motion. Meeting was adjourned at 7:35 p.m.
Prairie Ridge 4-H
Prairie Ridge 4-H Club met at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at Range Line Presbyterian Church. The meeting was called to order by President Aevery Black. Roll call was "what is your favorite fall activity?" Seventeen returning and new members were in attendance.
Pledges were led by Cooper Arnett and Ella Black.
As there was not a quorum at the September meeting, there were no minutes to read and approve.
Mason Locke gave the treasurer's report. It was approved as read.
New club officers were elected for the 2019-20 4-H year: President Aevery Black; Vice President Valerie Meyer; Secretary Mason Locke; Treasurer Gabby Meyer; and Reporter Blaine Arnett.
Members discussed selling clovers at Tractor Supply. A leader will be contacting Tractor Supply to check availability. Members also discussed holding a bake sale while selling clovers. A discussion was had about Club participation in the Hughesville and Houstonia Christmas parades. We are waiting on definite dates for each parade.
Snacks were provided by the Arnett and Meyer families.
The meeting was adjourned.
Show Me Crafters
Show Me Crafters met at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Boonslick Regional Library with 16 members present. President Wayne Viebrock called the meeting to order. Club members approved the minutes written by Kathryn Marshall, secretary. Carol Perkins, treasurer, presented the treasurer's report for September. The report was approved.
Perkins presented the new club brochure. The club members approved having 500 brochures printed.
In new business, club members decided upon refreshments for vendors at the fall craft show. In addition, the club decided how much candy to provide for Santa to hand out at the fall craft show. There is a waiting list for vendors at the fall craft show.
Nominations were taken for the officers and board directors. Viebrock did not accept the nomination to be president. He said he is stepping down from the presidency at the end of 2019. Laura Dwire was nominated for president by acclamation. Marshall was nominated for secretary by acclamation. Velda Norris and Brenda Hunton were nominated for board directors by acclamation. Since the officers and directors were nominated by acclamation, there will be no election in November.
The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Boonslick Regional Library. Pizza and beverages will be served.
Sedalia Photo Club
The Sedalia Photo Club hosted its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Wesley United Methodist Church.
President Bev Gerke announced the results of the State Fair Floriculture Building Photo Contest. The following club members won awards: Olivia Dobson, Betsy Gerke, Kathryn Marshall, and Judy Talbott. Dobson won the Youth Achievement Award. The following club members won awards at the Cole Camp Photo Contest: Betsy Gerke, Bev Gerke, and Talbott.
Bev Gerke suggested a new photo project, which will be due after Christmas. Members were encouraged to take photos to spell out the letters in the word “HOME.”
Carolyn Bauer, vice president, informed members on photo contests and opportunities.
September’s monthly photo theme was “sunflowers or wildflowers.” The color print winners were Betsy Gerke, Marshall, and Patti Stretz. The black and white print winners were Betsy Gerke, Bev Gerke, and Talbott.
The following club members shared their animal photo foam boards: Bauer, Bev Gerke, and Marshall.
Jay Fahnestock presented a program on photography. He showed some of his photos. His favorite photo genre is HDR landscapes. He detailed lots of photography tips.
The meeting was adjourned. Refreshments were served.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Wesley United Methodist Church. The monthly photo theme will be “musical instruments.” Members are encouraged to bring their house scavenger hunt photo foamboards.
