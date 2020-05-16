The following students were recently named to the Columbia College dean's list for the spring semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Barnett: Morgan Sloan.
Boonville: Marissa Day, Sarah O'neil, Katrea Pinkett, J Andrew Poet, Hannah Spaedy, Chloe West.
Bunceton: Jessica Wieland.
California: Hunter Naros, Miranda Needy, Samantha Price, Danielle Sweeney, Tonya Toebben. Higginsville: Stephanie Chamberlin.
Iona: Camryn Schear.
Laurie: Christina Lafoy.
Marshall: Duffin Makings, Stephanie Newberg Charles Stephenson.
Odessa: Carington Key.
Rocky Mount: Jennifer Hill, Noel Moore, Dorothy Pfeiffer.
Sedalia: Jacob Kindle.
Stover: Jamie Brown.
Syracuse: Nicole Leclaire.
Versailles: Katie Denman, Michelle Kennedy, Jonathan Money, Kayla Pool, Amber Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.