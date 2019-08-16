Professional comedian Danny Browning will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Hampton Inn, 3909 W. Ninth St.
Born and raised in Southern Indiana, Browning’s a country boy at heart with a friendly sarcasm and sharp wit. Those attending will laugh as he cleverly explains why his life is a living nightmare. Whether it's a bad haircut, a trip to the dentist, or his kid throwing a temper tantrum, his stories are funny, relatable and always memorable.
A true pro, Browning headlines corporate events and comedy clubs across the country. He has shared the stage with some of comedy's biggest names, including Louis C.K., Jim Norton, and Carlos Mencia. Last year, he appeared on "Laughs!" on Fox TV. His debut comedy album, "Happy Go Lucky," is available on iTunes.
For tickets, visit laughingclasscomedy.ticketleap.com/danny-browning-headliner/dates.
