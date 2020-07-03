Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak some meetings may be canceled or postponed. Please call the organization for information on cancelations. To have your event or meeting listed or changed, send details to fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com or call 660-826-1000 ext. 1481.
SUNDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Sunday through Saturday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 p.m.: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. Call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
2:45 p.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets at Deerbrook Villas Community Building (next to Dialysis Center), 960 Mitchell Rd. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Defeet.org suicide prevention support group meetings are at the Gathering Church, 314 W. Main St. Call 660-596-5173 or visit www.Defeet.org.
6:30 p.m.: Show-Me Crafters, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
6:45 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Council 831, Knights Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, First Baptist Church Annex, 201 E. Sixth St. Call 660-473-0855.
7 p.m.: American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. (executive meeting at 6 p.m.)
TUESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Never Too Old Gang, New Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 664 E. 16th St.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Executive Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Sedalia Young Professionals lunch at Bandana’s, 2909 W. Broadway Blvd.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m. Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2500 E. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. Call Barbara at 660-827-6522.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose Sedalia Lodge 1494 at the lodge, 119 Winchester Dr.
8 p.m.: Cole Camp Steam and Antique Tractor Club, Showgrounds Clubhouse in Cole Camp.
WEDNESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
10 a.m.: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St. First visit is free; 816-916-6237.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 to 7 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Council No. 831, Family Night Buffet. Located at U.S. Highway 65 and Elm Hills Boulevard. The public is invited. Cost for adults is $8; for children 6 to 12 years, $4.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Lodge 236, Sedalia Masonic Center, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.
THURSDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, monthly meeting, located at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24-hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; further information, call 660-547-2611.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles 4286, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591 Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.
7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.
7:30 p.m.: Sedalia Community Concert Band outside at Liberty Park Bandstand.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex. Call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
6 p.m.: Warsaw Marine Corps League Leathernecks, 607 E. Jefferson St. in Warsaw.
SATURDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 to 11 a.m.: All-you-can-eat breakfast, American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. Cost is $6.
8 a.m.: Pettis County Democrat Breakfast Club, pancake breakfast, at FCS office, 2600 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: United Methodist Men, Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.
10 a.m.: Valley of Hope Support Group for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meeting at Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
7:30 to 10 p.m.: Diamond B’s Square Dance Club, at the ABC Building, 200 W. Fourth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.