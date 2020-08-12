Pettis County saw one of its largest single-day increases of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with an additional 28 cases added to the total. There are now 554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
Four county residents remain hospitalized seeking treatment for the virus. There are 115 active cases reported throughout Pettis County.
Statewide the number of confirmed cases and deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus continues to increase, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. There are 62,530 confirmed cases in Missouri as of Wednesday. A total of 1,323 Missourians have died due to complications from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.